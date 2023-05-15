HERMITAGE – Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union gave local firefighters an opportunity for safety training using two buildings it is about to demolish.
The credit union has moved its Hermitage office to the Kohl’s plaza while it builds a new office. The old office at 559 N. Hermitage Road and a building to its north – both former ranch-style houses – were offered to the safety forces for training.
After filling the structures with fake smoke, members of the Hermitage, Patagonia, Sharpsville, Shenango and Wheatland fire departments practiced maneuvering hose lines and conducting searches with zero visibility. Additional training included cutting holes in the roof for ventilation, breaching walls and ceilings to secure an escape route, and looking for concealed fires.
The buildings are set for demolition in the coming weeks making room for the construction of a 10,000-square-foot credit union office designed to serve its members more efficiently with spacious new offices and improved technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.