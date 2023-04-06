DAR presents Good Citizen Awards

The Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met April 1 at the Hickory Methodist Church in Hermitage for its annual Good Citizens Tea. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship in high school seniors. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen possesses the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree.
Pymatuning Chapter invites 13 area high schools to participate in the Good Citizens’ Award program each year. This year, six schools participated. The students were awarded a certificate, a wallet card, a Good Citizens pin, honor chords that can be worn during graduation, and a monetary award.
The students who attended the award ceremony this year were Nicolette Leonard from Hickory High School, the daughter of Brian and Mellony Leonard; Lydia Grove from Kennedy Catholic High School, the daughter of Matthew and Erica Grove; and Giulia Fenner from Wilmington Area High School, the daughter of Rosalia Pace.
Fenner also won this year’s essay contest, which was read during the presentation.
Other awardees unable to attend the tea are Katherine Cooper from Greenville High School, the daughter of Anthony and Lynn Cooper; Autumn Lynn Hurst from Grove City High School, the daughter of August and Gretchen Hurst; and Willow Myers from Mercer Area High School, the daughter of Rob and Lory Myers.
