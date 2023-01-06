GREENVILLE - The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry will host “Caring for the Woods Workshop” from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 21 in the Howard Miller Center at Thiel College in Greenville.
This free workshop will offer information on sustainably managing your land and increasing the environmental benefits it provides. Area experts will present on native plants and pollinators, planting and care of landscape trees, timber management, and more. Local non-profit organizations will also be at hand to share resources and services.
“We want to encourage area residents to make well-informed decisions about their land. Whether you own a small patch of woods behind your house or hundreds of acres, your land is an important part of our region’s ecosystem.” says Dave Cole, DCNR Service Forester for Mercer and Lawrence Counties.
Attendees may take a rock or fossil and Dr. Zelt, the keynote speaker, will identify it during breaks at no charge.
There is also no charge to attend, but registration is required. To register, call or email the Clear Creek Forest District at 814-226-1901 or fd08@pa.gov. For more information, visit the “events” tab at dcnr.pa.gov or contact the Clear Creek Forest District.
As Pennsylvania’s lead forest conservancy agency, the Bureau of Forestry advocates and provides leadership on issues related to the management of the commonwealth’s forests, trees, and native plants. More information about DCNR and the Bureau of Forestry is available at www.dcnr.pa.gov.
