DEAN'S LISTS
Hobart William Smith College
Santina Masters was named to the Dean's List at Hobart Williams Smith College in Geneva, N.Y., for the 2022-23 fall semester. Students are recognized for their achievement of a GPA of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 12 credits. Masters is majoring in sociology. She performs in the school Jazz Ensemble.
The Citadel
Local students named to the Dean's List at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., include Payton Burns of Sharon and Ava McLaughlin, also of Sharon. The Dean's List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher. The Citadel offers a classic military college education in leadership excellence and academic distinction.
Bethany College
Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., has announced the President's and Dean's Lists for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. To qualify, students must have earned a grade point average of 4.0 for the President's List or 3.65 for the Dean's List. Local students include: Danielle Williams of Sandy Lake, President's List; Rachel Myers of West Middlesex, Dean's List; Zachary Nolf of Hubbard, Dean's List; and Makenna Philson of Greenville, Dean's List.
Saint Francis University
The following students were named to the Fall 2022 President's List or Dean's Lists at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
Katie Addison of Greenville, Dean's List, health science OT; Luke Edwards of West Middlesex, Dean's List, finance; Kristen Faber of Sharon, Dean's List, social work; Sienna Fiorenza of Fredonia, President's List, health science OT; McKenzie Gustas of Hermitage, Dean's List, interdisciplinary health care studies; Hannah Lockhart of Volant, Dean's List, health science PA; Claire Oliver of Sandy Lake, President's List, health science PT; and Kaylin Rose of Cochranton, President's List, exercise physiology 3+3 PT.
Ithaca College
Caroline Hoovler of Fredonia was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester 2022 at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Three area students were named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400. Students are Jordan Quinn of Grove City, computer science; Veran Stanek of Hermitage, physics program; and Alana Wherry of Sharon, film and animation program.
University of Findlay, Ohio
The Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Findlay in Ohio has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students are Justin Atkinson, Brookfield; Rebekah Gaber, Fredonia; Katelyn Harris, Grove City; and Julia Mozes, Greenville.
University of Tampa, Florida
Cordelia Albanese, of Sharon earned Dean's List honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Albanese is majoring in elementary education. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
Wilkes University
Jessica Turnbull of Mercer was named to the Dean's List at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., for the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
East Stroudsburg University of PA
Hanna Srour of Grove City is one of 1,257 students named to the Dean's List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2022 semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Students eligible for the Dean's List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time.
Georgia State University
Taylor Sowash of Greenville was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term.
Miami University, OH
Cameron Resatar of Hubbard was named to the fall 2022-23 President's List at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.
Resatar is earning a business degree in supply chain and operations management.
