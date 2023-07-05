Dean’s Lists
Westminster College
The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Westminster College Dean’s List:
• SHARON – Iresha Norris, Madelyn Scarmack and Lane Voytik.
• SHARPSVILLE –Liam Chute, Kayleigh Stinedurf and Olivia Lapikas.
• HERMITAGE – Angela Dalessandro, Reanna Daniels, Maranda Kline and Ian Sullivan.
• NEW WILMINGTON – Michael Tokar, Haley Bittel, Hannah Bittel, Jeffery Hinderliter, Adrienne Offutt, Anna McGinnis, Asia Morgenstern, Talia Morgenstern, Jessica Huff, Camryn Marshall, Cherise Schultz and Michael Tripp.
• FARRELL – MacKenzie Meyer.
• GROVE CITY – Cassady Eckelberger, Matthew Howard, Rebecca Ritz, Ashley Biddle, Carter Chinn and Elizabeth Malczak.
• GREENVILLE –Marley Chapman, Ella Hildebrand, Nicolina Risavi and Tyler Dickenson.
• MERCER – Leah Buchan and Hannah Krofcheck.
• PULASKI – Melissa Graham and Gianna Lepore.
• STONEBORO – Victoria Peltonen and Natalie Doty.
• FREDONIA – Grace Deschand.
• BROOKFIELD – Haylee Morrison.
• COCHRANTON – Ethan Cunningham.
• VOLANT – Benjamin Williams.
John Carroll University
The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 John Carroll University Dean’s List:
Magdalena Rumelfanger and Keeley Scullin
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio – These students have been named to the Spring 2023 University of Findlay Dean’s List:
Justin Atkinson, of Brookfield; AnnaMarie Berger, of Hadley; Rebekah Gaber, of Fredonia; Katelyn Harris, of Grove City; Julia Mozes, of Greenville.
Ohio University
The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Ohio University Dean’s List:
Macy Marcucci, of West Middlesex; Rj Hall, of Brookfield; Marcus O’Hara, of Hubbard; Kirsten Russo, of Masury; Taniah Stephens, of Greenville.
Kennesaw State University
Connor Evans, of Hermitage, was named to the Spring 2023 Kennesaw State University Dean’s List.
Indiana University
INDIANA, Pa. – The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Indiana University Dean’s List:
Brooke Hammons, of Sharon; D’Eryah Stewart, of Farrell; MaeLee Lyons, of Greenville; Megan Boland, of Grove City; Regan Covert, of Hermitage; Yuxin Deng, of Hermitage; Parker Meiss, of Hermitage; Julie Reda, of Hermitage; Garrison Lutch, of Mercer; Leah McFadden, of Sandy Lake; Victoria Watts, of Sandy Lake; Grace Fette, of West Middlesex.
University of Tampa
Cordelia Albanese, of Sharon, was named to the Spring 2023 University of Tampa Dean’s List.
