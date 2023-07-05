Dean’s Lists

Westminster College

The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Westminster College Dean’s List:

• SHARON – Iresha Norris, Madelyn Scarmack and Lane Voytik.

• SHARPSVILLE –Liam Chute, Kayleigh Stinedurf and Olivia Lapikas.

• HERMITAGE – Angela Dalessandro, Reanna Daniels, Maranda Kline and Ian Sullivan.

• NEW WILMINGTON – Michael Tokar, Haley Bittel, Hannah Bittel, Jeffery Hinderliter, Adrienne Offutt, Anna McGinnis, Asia Morgenstern, Talia Morgenstern, Jessica Huff, Camryn Marshall, Cherise Schultz and Michael Tripp.

• FARRELL – MacKenzie Meyer.

• GROVE CITY – Cassady Eckelberger, Matthew Howard, Rebecca Ritz, Ashley Biddle, Carter Chinn and Elizabeth Malczak.

• GREENVILLE –Marley Chapman, Ella Hildebrand, Nicolina Risavi and Tyler Dickenson.

• MERCER – Leah Buchan and Hannah Krofcheck.

• PULASKI – Melissa Graham and Gianna Lepore.

• STONEBORO – Victoria Peltonen and Natalie Doty.

• FREDONIA – Grace Deschand.

• BROOKFIELD – Haylee Morrison.

• COCHRANTON – Ethan Cunningham.

• VOLANT – Benjamin Williams.

John Carroll University

The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 John Carroll University Dean’s List:

Magdalena Rumelfanger and Keeley Scullin

University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio – These students have been named to the Spring 2023 University of Findlay Dean’s List:

Justin Atkinson, of Brookfield; AnnaMarie Berger, of Hadley; Rebekah Gaber, of Fredonia; Katelyn Harris, of Grove City; Julia Mozes, of Greenville.

Ohio University

The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Ohio University Dean’s List:

Macy Marcucci, of West Middlesex; Rj Hall, of Brookfield; Marcus O’Hara, of Hubbard; Kirsten Russo, of Masury; Taniah Stephens, of Greenville.

Kennesaw State University

Connor Evans, of Hermitage, was named to the Spring 2023 Kennesaw State University Dean’s List.

Indiana University

INDIANA, Pa. – The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Indiana University Dean’s List:

Brooke Hammons, of Sharon; D’Eryah Stewart, of Farrell; MaeLee Lyons, of Greenville; Megan Boland, of Grove City; Regan Covert, of Hermitage; Yuxin Deng, of Hermitage; Parker Meiss, of Hermitage; Julie Reda, of Hermitage; Garrison Lutch, of Mercer; Leah McFadden, of Sandy Lake; Victoria Watts, of Sandy Lake; Grace Fette, of West Middlesex.

University of Tampa

Cordelia Albanese, of Sharon, was named to the Spring 2023 University of Tampa Dean’s List.

