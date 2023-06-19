DEAN’S LISTS
Middle Tennessee
State University
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Anthony Joanow, of Hermitage, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Middle Tennessee State University for attaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Joanowis is majoring in Mechatronics Engineering.
Norwich University
NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Joseph Bornes, Sharpsville, was recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester for earning earned a semester grade-point average of at least 3.4.
Mercy College of Ohio
Mercy College of Ohio named these local students to its dean’s and honors lists for the spring semeter:
• FREDONIA – Tamara Reinhart, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), dean’s list
• HERMITAGE – Kelley Carico, Assoc Nursing Youngstown evening, honors list; and Holly Davis, Associates in Nursing Youngstown day, honors list
• SHARPSVILLE – Michael Padenich, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), honors list
• WEST MIDDLESEX – Stephanie Winger, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), dean’s list
Butler County
Community College
These local students were named to the president’s list at Butler County Community College for the spring semester for earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher:
• GROVE CITY – Brett Goodemote and Samuel Nuss
• HERMITAGE – Phu Truong
• NEW WILMINGTON – Amanda Beers
• SHARON – Andy Lin
• STONEBORO – Debra Hoffman
These local students were named to the dean’s list at Butler County Community College for the spring semester for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74:
• CLARK – Tiffany Mong, Clark
• GROVE CITY –Hayden Glenn and Amanda Spears
• HERMITAGE – Lindsay Collins and Hannah Davies
• MERCER – Katelyn Amon
• SHARON – Maricella Baltierra
• SHARPSVILLE – Emily Leyde
• STONEBORO – Kash Reddick
• TRANSFER – Matthew Herrera
Westminster College
NEW WILMINGTON –Westminster College named these local students to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher:
• MERCER – Leah Buchan, majoring in Business Administration and Marketing and Professional Sales; and Hannah Krofcheck, majoring in Nursing. Krofcheck also earned a bachelor’s degree from Westminster in May.
• STONEBORO – Natalie Doty, majoring in Molecular Biology; and Victoria Peltonen, is majoring in Biology.
• GROVE CITY – Cassady Eckelberger, majoring in Political Science; Matthew Howard, majoring in Biology; Rebecca Ritz, majoring in Early Childhood Education/Special Education; Ashley Biddle, majoring in Early Childhood Education/Special Education, who also earned a bachelor’s degree from Westminster in May; Carter Chinn of Grove City, majoring in Business Administration; and Elizabeth Malczak, majoring in Early Childhood Education/Special Education.
• SLIPPERY ROCK – Alisa Hall, majoring in Psychology; Hannah Burtner, majoring in Early Childhood Education/Special Education; Camille Baptiste, majoring in Music Education; and Grace Bell, majoring in Mathematics. Bell also earned a bachelor’s degree from Westminster in May.
