DEAN’S LISTS
East Stroudsburg University
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Hanna Srour of Grove City, have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the spring 2023 semester.
Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio – Madeline Aszalos, of Sharon, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s High Honors List.
Aszalos, who is majoring in Physics at Marietta, is a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School.
Lebanon Valley
ANNVILLE, Pa. – Ashley Bartels, of Grove City, was named to the Dean’s List at Lebanon Valley College for the spring 2023 semester.
Bartels is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration and is a graduate of Grove City Area High School.
University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, Nm. – Marina Tomasello, a graduate of Sharon High School, was named to the University of New Mexico Dean’s List.
Tomasello recently completed her fourth year of her five-year architecture program.
