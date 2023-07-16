DEAN’S LISTS

Laurel Technical Institute

• HERMITAGE – These students were named to the Laurel Technical Institute dean’s list for the spring semester with highest honors, which requires a grade-point average of 4.0 to 3.78:

Kayleigh Beasley – Cosmetology

Mitchell Boitnott – Welding and Fabrication

Benjamin Brown – Electrical Technician

Aaron Dennis – Computer Network Security Technician

Cole Doolin – Welding and Fabrication

Tegan Frampton – Computer Network Security Technician

Hayden Gould – Computer Network Security Technician

Essence Harris – Cosmetology

Katie Hurst – Culinary Arts

Carlee Huston – Cosmetology

Edward Marsch – Culinary Arts

Catherine Martin – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Ashley McCausland – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Joshua McCurry – Welding and Fabrication

Noel McMuldren – Computer Network Security Technician

Robert McMurdy – Electrical Technician

Jonathan Melhorn – Electrical Technician

Montana Minor – Electrical Technician

Aiden Mohr – Electrical Technician

Jaydn Moon – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Erin Phibbs – Respiratory Therapy

Briana Porterfield – Cosmetology

Destinee Smith – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Torree Smith – Cosmetology

Michael Wade – Electrical Technician

Abigail Wheeler – Cosmetology

Sydney Wylie – Cosmetology

Robert Zieminick – Welding and Fabrication

• These students were named to the high honors dean’s lists for having earned a grade-point average of 3.79 to 3.5:

Easton Campbell – Electrical Technician

Dina Conroy – Clinical Medical Assistant

Jessica Craig – Accounting and Business Administration

Chayse DaCosta – Early Childhood Education

Kylie Deeter – Cosmetology

Chad Fullum – Computer Network Security Technician

Justin Huffman – Culinary Arts

Sampson Mains – Cloud Computing Technology

Jenna Mattocks – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Heather Nay – Medical Billing & Coding

Leticia Rea – Respiratory Therapy

Torrence Shearer – Welding and Fabrication

Tyler Welsh – Computer Network Security Technician

• These students were named to the honors dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.49 to 3.2:

Kaitlyn Atterholt – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Aislynn Deeter – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Savannah Fisher-Madison – Medical Office Administration

Xavier Footman – Electrical Technician

Ashton Garrett – Esthetics/Nail Technician

Makayla Hall – Cosmetology

Dominik LaGamba – Culinary Arts

Claire Lees – Clinical Medical Assistant

Marissa Muszik – Cosmetology

Dyamond Perkins – Cosmetology

