DEAN’S LISTS
Laurel Technical Institute
• HERMITAGE – These students were named to the Laurel Technical Institute dean’s list for the spring semester with highest honors, which requires a grade-point average of 4.0 to 3.78:
Kayleigh Beasley – Cosmetology
Mitchell Boitnott – Welding and Fabrication
Benjamin Brown – Electrical Technician
Aaron Dennis – Computer Network Security Technician
Cole Doolin – Welding and Fabrication
Tegan Frampton – Computer Network Security Technician
Hayden Gould – Computer Network Security Technician
Essence Harris – Cosmetology
Katie Hurst – Culinary Arts
Carlee Huston – Cosmetology
Edward Marsch – Culinary Arts
Catherine Martin – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Ashley McCausland – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Joshua McCurry – Welding and Fabrication
Noel McMuldren – Computer Network Security Technician
Robert McMurdy – Electrical Technician
Jonathan Melhorn – Electrical Technician
Montana Minor – Electrical Technician
Aiden Mohr – Electrical Technician
Jaydn Moon – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Erin Phibbs – Respiratory Therapy
Briana Porterfield – Cosmetology
Destinee Smith – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Torree Smith – Cosmetology
Michael Wade – Electrical Technician
Abigail Wheeler – Cosmetology
Sydney Wylie – Cosmetology
Robert Zieminick – Welding and Fabrication
• These students were named to the high honors dean’s lists for having earned a grade-point average of 3.79 to 3.5:
Easton Campbell – Electrical Technician
Dina Conroy – Clinical Medical Assistant
Jessica Craig – Accounting and Business Administration
Chayse DaCosta – Early Childhood Education
Kylie Deeter – Cosmetology
Chad Fullum – Computer Network Security Technician
Justin Huffman – Culinary Arts
Sampson Mains – Cloud Computing Technology
Jenna Mattocks – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Heather Nay – Medical Billing & Coding
Leticia Rea – Respiratory Therapy
Torrence Shearer – Welding and Fabrication
Tyler Welsh – Computer Network Security Technician
• These students were named to the honors dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.49 to 3.2:
Kaitlyn Atterholt – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Aislynn Deeter – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Savannah Fisher-Madison – Medical Office Administration
Xavier Footman – Electrical Technician
Ashton Garrett – Esthetics/Nail Technician
Makayla Hall – Cosmetology
Dominik LaGamba – Culinary Arts
Claire Lees – Clinical Medical Assistant
Marissa Muszik – Cosmetology
Dyamond Perkins – Cosmetology
