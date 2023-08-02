DeCapua family gathers in Farrell

More than 250 descendants of Alphonso and Victoria DeCapua converged at the Farrell Lions Den on July 29 for the family’s first reunion in nearly 15 years. Relatives from as far away as Washington state to Florida and from Southern California to Maine made the trip to the site of many previous DeCapua family reunions. Attendees ranged in ages from 1 to 91, as four generations were represented.
From 1897 to 1917, Alphonso and Victoria (Infante) DeCapua had eight children and raised them all in the Sharon area: John, Bill, Mary, Sam, Leo, Bina, Maime, and Leonard. Both the oldest (John) and the youngest (Leonard) had owned businesses in Sharon. Both were butchers and operated corner markets that bore the DeCapua name.
The family now includes other surnames familiar to many who live in the area: Magnotto, Rogers, Tallarico, Gargano, and Trombacco, to name a few.
The meal was catered by Nonni’s Ristorante of Youngstown, which is owned by Mike and Joni (Derr) Murray, the great-granddaughter of Alphonso and Victoria.
A grandson of the clan’s patriarch and matriarch, Luke Magnotto, gave a brief talk on his recently published book, “From Superstition to Science: Lionardo DiCapua & the Uncertainty of Medicine,” a historical fiction account of Lionardo DiCapua, an earlier ancestor and prominent physician whose statue graces a plaza in Alphonso’s hometown of Bagnoli Irpino, Italy. Vicki Lingner, a local storyteller and a granddaughter of Alphonso and Victoria, entertained the younger children with a performance.
The event was planned by another granddaughter, Monica DeCapua Bassett of Sharon, with help from several of her cousins.
