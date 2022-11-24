GROVE CITY – On Nov. 6, Grove City’s East Main Presbyterian Church brought back its annual service event, Church has Left the Building. More than 200 volunteers dispersed to 24 project sites in the Grove City area to help lend a hand to those in need.
Each project site had a skilled leader and a team of willing volunteers ready to give their time and energy to the task. All supplies were covered through donations.
Volunteers included church members (from young children to octogenarians), Grove City High School sports teams and students, EMPC youth group, and Grove City College sport teams and housing groups.
Emily Williams, a junior at Grove City High School, led the planning and organizing of the event along with Keith Johnson, an avid member of the community.
Volunteers helped homeowners in need of extra assistance with basic projects, such mowing raking, landscaping, painting, and small demolition projects. Other more-skilled projects were led by East Main volunteers who work in the related professions.
Some volunteers stayed at the church and assembled care packages for students in need within the Grove City School District. The children’s service project included the youngest volunteers who made “thankful gift bags” to distribute in the community.
Students from the East Main youth group helped make the volunteer T-shirts and other behind-the-scenes work before the event.
