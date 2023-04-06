Joseph J. "Jack" Evans of Sharon has been accepted to the general surgery residency program at St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa.
The announcement was made on March 17, which was "Match Day" for all medical students graduating in 2023.
Evans will graduate from Temple University School of Medicine in May and be licensed as a medical doctor.
The 2013 graduate of Sharon High School graduated summa cum laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences.
While applying for medical school, Evans worked as an operating room tech at UPMC Horizon Hospital.
He is the son of Joe and Terry Evans of Sharon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.