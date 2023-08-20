SHARON – Rep. Parke Wentling (R-7th, Hempfield Township) invites residents of the 7th Legislative District to join him Thursday to get their hard-to-read license plates replaced for free.
Wentling is teaming up with officers from the Sharon Police Department, who will inspect the Pennsylvania license plates. If the plates are blistered, peeling, damaged, discolored or have lost reflectivity, Wentling’s office will help with getting free replacements.
“Due to some recent rule changes regarding plate replacements, even personalized, special organization and special fund plates can be replaced for free,” Wentling said. “Just drop by my event, and my staff and I will help you fill out the proper forms.”
The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sharon Police Department, 155 W. Connelly Blvd., Sharon.
Call either of Wentling’s district offices at 724-734-5980 or 724-638-4101 to register.
