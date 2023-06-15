FAITH
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
• Truth & Grace Fellowship will host a 3-day Medieval-themed VBS, “Keepers of the Kingdom,” from 6-8 p.m. June 21-23.
All kids ages 3-12 are invited to join in the fun with crafts, games, songs, and biblical storytelling. The event will end with an ice cream social.
Truth and Grace Fellowship is located at 786 Karen Lane in Hermitage. Visit truthgracefellowship.com to sign up and learn more.
• Abundance Orchard Vacation Bible School will be 9 a.m. to 12 noon June 19 to 23 in Clarks Mills Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills, for ages 3 through grade 6. Everyone is welcome.
ANNIVERSARY
• Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle will celebrate their 47th Church Anniversary June 25 at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. The theme is “Strength that which Remains,” based in Revelations 3:2.
The church is located at 1126 Fruit Ave. in Farrell. Pastor Martha J. Sanders can be contacted at 724-301-7217.
FATHER’S DAY
• The Second Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Father’s Day and have their annual “Men’s Day” event on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The event’s theme is “Molding Men for God,” focusing on Jeremiah 18:1-6. Their special guest speaker is pastor Emeritus Rev. James McKeithan of Second Baptist.
Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1138 Spearman Ave., Farrell. Secretary Cynthia Henderson can be contacted at 724-699-4283.
BUS TRIPS
• Faith Presbyterian Church is planning a bus trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in Kentucky. The trip will be held July 28-29. For more information, please call the office at 724-962-4155. Leave your name and phone number and we will call you back with more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.