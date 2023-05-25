FAITH BRIEFS
Second Missionary Baptist to celebrate Women’s Day
Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Ave., Farrell, will celebrate its annual Women’s Day during its 11 a.m. service Sunday. The Women’s Day theme is “Faithful Women Understanding and Obeying God’s Law” (Psalms 119:33-34.
Special guest speaker is First Lady Francetta Allen, wife of Pastor Alphonse Allen Jr. of Allen Temple AME Church, Cincinnati.
Remnant Lighthouse hosting encounter worship
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at the Quality Inn. All are welcome.
Orangeville Baptist plans trivia night Saturday
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Orangeville Baptist will hold vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, at the church. The church will provide a light meal during the VBS sessions.
VBS will hold a closing ceremony Sunday, July 23, during the 11 a.m. service, with a roundup event after the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at Andy Dorick Park, across from the church at Route 609 and Orangeville Road.
Orangeville Baptist will hold its annual car show from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Andy Dorick Park.
Questions, contact Pastor Harley Williams 330-718-0119.
Orangeville Baptist Church is handicap accessible by the ramp on the parking lot side of the building
Sharon Outreach Bible Study meets tonight
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is tonight.
