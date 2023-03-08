The Church season of Lent is a 40-day period of reflection and prayer before Holy Week and Easter. It begins for some people with ashes. It continues for some with “giving up” something as a sign of devotion. and still others live into Lent with fish on Fridays. Lent is also an opportunity to ponder the direction of our lives and wonder about the deeper things of hope, faith and God.
In many ways, Lent is not a 21st-century thing. The culture around us encourages us to do more, fill our calendars, and run from one thing to the next. It seems to suggest that we me might miss something important if we, or our kids, slow down a little. But we have also heard the whisper of a voice that worries us; we can be so busy “doing” we don’t know why we’re “doing.” and then the years go by and we wonder where they went. and we suspect we’ve missed so much of what we were seeking. So maybe an old fashioned thing like Lent is a good gift for today.
My Lenten ponderings keep coming back to an article I recently read in the Wall Street Journal Magazine. A former monk in the article shares this story: “A student asked the Buddha, ‘What’s the difference between like and love?’ The Buddha replied, ‘When you like a flower you pluck it for a vase on your table. When you love a flower you water it daily, and others enjoy it too.’”
The story reminds me of Jesus and the words for “love” in Greek. There are at least 4 different words for different types of “love;” friendship, security/belonging, romance and “agape.” “Agape” is self-giving love for the benefit of another. It’s the Greek word Jesus speaks for his most important invitations to truth and life: “For God so loved the world,” “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind,” “Love your neighbor as yourself,” “A new commandment I give to you that you are to love one another as I love you.” I think Jesus believes this type of love is like watering a flower daily.
We live in a time when so much of what we see is limiting love to me, and people like me, and then “running over” other people’s flowers. So this Lent I’m pondering the difference between “like” and “love.” and I think I would like to practice “plucking” less, and “watering” more. It might give a “community garden” a whole new meaning.
REV. DR. GLENN HINK is Pastor of 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon.
