So what is the secret? Is it health? Is it money? Is it diet and exercise? Is it meaning and purpose? Is it more “stuff?” Is it three months in a sunny, warm climate during the winter? Is it a curious mind? Is it the perfect piece of cheesecake? What is the secret of happiness?
For human beings, this is the most fundamental of questions. And we will search books, therapists, seminars, “experts,” the internet, and distant locations for answers. It’s a type of personal journey we all go on; what is the secret of happiness, and can I find it?
The Harvard Study of Adult Development has been getting some discussion recently. For 85 years, this study has tracked the same group of people over their lifetimes. It started with 724 adolescent men from all backgrounds. It then increased to include 1,300 male and female descendants over three generations. The strength of the study is that it is the same large group of people interviewed and examined frequently over their lifetimes. And so, what did the study discover? What is the secret of happiness?
Throughout the years of studying these lives, one crucial factor stands out for the consistency and power of its ties to physical, mental and emotional health, and living a long life. Contrary to what many people think, it’s not career success, or exercise, or a healthy diet. While those things are important, they are not most important. The one thing that continuously shows up as most important throughout life is good relationships. Loving relationships and caring friendships are clearly #1 regardless of education, socioeconomic status, race, personality, or anything else.
Over the years, when participants reached the age of 80, researchers looked back over the participants’ lives, especially at mid-life (50s) to see if there were any “predictors” for someone being happy at 80, and for someone who was not. And what became clear is that people who were satisfied in their relationships at 50 were the healthiest and happiest at 80. Other more recent studies from other institutions have also discovered the same thing.
Growing evidence indicates that loneliness is associated with greater sensitivity to pain, suppression of the immune system, diminished brain function and less effective sleep. And recent research shows that for seniors, loneliness is a greater risk to their health than obesity. There is clearly a connection between our emotional and physical health.
The reason for the importance of relationships for happiness is tied to our distant evolutionary past. Simply, we evolved to survive in groups. The world was a dangerous place, and survival was precarious. Alone, it became even more so. So, we evolved to desire communities of care. Today, the danger of life is less, but we still are happiest in relationships.
Over the past few years, the isolation resulting from technology and Covid health precautions has made the danger of loneliness even more evident. And so there has been an increase in alcohol and drug use to temporarily ease the pain. And most therapists have waiting lists. And there is a significant increase in medications for anxiety and depression. And I wonder if loneliness is one of the reasons for an increase in suicide attempts.
So if we ask those 80+ year olds about the secret to happiness in life, those happy in their 80s would say, “Loving and caring relationships. Don’t wait. Invest in them now.” Maybe every day could be a type of Valentine’s Day as we make the time to invest in caring relationships of romance and friendship. It’s never too late. Make a phone call. Send a note. Join a group.
And I think Jesus knew the importance of relationships: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. And love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:29-30). Sharing love (in all types of ways) = Happiness.
REV. DR. GLENN HINK is Pastor of 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon.
