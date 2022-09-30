“But grandma, what sharp teeth you have.”
This is one of the classic lines from Little Red Riding Hood. It points out that “grandma” should not have “sharp teeth.” It reminds us that you can’t dress up a wolf to become grandma. That you can’t dress up a lie to become the truth. and it’s dangerous not to notice the difference.
The center of Christian faith has always the witness of the Bible to Jesus Christ and the cross:
“For God so loved the world, that God gave his only son;” (John 3:16)
“The son of man came not to be served, but to serve, and give his life as a ransom for many;” (Mark 10:45)
“For the message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” (I Corinthians 1:18)
This is, and always has been, the center of Christian faith, and the witness of the Church.
Of course there is much more to Christian faith. But the heart of Christian faith is found in Jesus Christ and the cross.
It’s no mistake that the sign of the faith is a cross. Both Jesus Christ and the cross bear witness to the power of God’s self-giving love. and Christians are called to share in it: “Jesus called the crowd with his disciples, and said to them, ‘If any want to be my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their crosses and follow me.’” (Mark 8:34)
But over its 2000-year history, the witness of the Church to the Christian faith has occasionally lost its way. and it often happens when faith is mixed with political power. Choosing power, and forgetting Christ and cross, resulted in tragedies such as the Crusades, the “100 Year War,” the Spanish Inquisition.
The violent combination of political power, persecution and religion is what brought many immigrants to America in the 17th-19th centuries. They sought religious freedom. And it is also the context for the statement on religion in the 1st Amendment of the Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The founders of this country knew what happens when people “dress up” political power as religion. It results in violence and persecution; a wolf dressed in grandma’s clothing. It is the very opposite of Christ and the cross.
Today a wolf is being “dressed up as grandma” again. It’s called Christian Nationalism. And if you do a little digging, you discover it is neither Christian nor patriotic. Rather, it is a dangerous fusing of a particular view of religion, and a particular view of American culture.
The view of religion is that of a conservative, evangelical Protestantism that is pushed to have the priority and favored place in our culture. And the view of culture is the favored place of white Euro-Americans. Other views of religion and culture can exist, but because they are not “American,” they are secondary, and have a lesser place. All views and movements that fuse politics and religion violate the First Amendment.
And as it grows in power, Christian Nationalism becomes bolder in the use of violence and domination. For obvious reasons some Neo-Nazi and Aryan Nation groups support Christian Nationalism. If you think this sounds similar to 1930s Germany, the Nazis, and the German Christian Movement, you’d be correct.
Too few people saw “grandma’s sharp teeth” early enough in that story.
In our elections we have the freedom to vote for who we will. It is the valuable gift of freedom and democracy. and so vote for who you will, Republican or Democrat.
But don’t be fooled that Christian Nationalism has anything to do with Christian faith. Christian faith is about Jesus Christ, the cross and God’s self-giving love. Christian Nationalism is about power, politics and racism. It is the opposite of Christian faith; a heresy. Or perhaps more to the point; anti-Christ. “But grandma, what sharp teeth you have.”
