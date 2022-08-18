FARRELL – The 2022 Class of the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame has been chosen:
The inductees:
Elaine Douglas-DeBerry, ’57; Eric Gibbs II, ’91; Edward M. Walczak, ’71; John T. Walczak, ’74; Peter R. White, ’59; Sam Bellich, ’71; Janice (Skiljo) Haris, ’68; Dr. Ray Brodie Jr., M.D., ’69; Marlene (Jones) Gibbs, ’94; and Russell C. Phillips (posthumous), ’45.
“After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, we are happy to be back,” said Jim Raykie, FAHF executive director. “In addition to our inductees, we are dedicating the evening to Ted Pedas, our founder, benefactor and inspirational leader, who passed away in March of 2021.”
The 10 honorees will be inducted at the FAHF annual dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Park Inn by Radisson, near West Middlesex. Tickets for the dinner/induction ceremony are $30. For tickets, contact the Hall’s executive secretary, Judi Pendel, at 724-509-1212 or at judisecy@hotmail.com
In addition to Raykie and Pendel, other board members are Serena Nevant, Carol Ulan, Dr. James G. Kollar, Vince Cardamon, and treasurer Debbie Bordell.
