FARRELL – Although the organization will continue its role of honoring noted graduates, the annual ceremonial dinner will no longer be a part of the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame’s annual selection of inductees.
“We will continue to honor successful Farrell alumni like we have been doing since 2005 in all the same ways, just without our annual dinner,” said Jim Raykie, executive director of the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame.
“Attendance at our dinner, very popular for graduates from the 1950s and 1960s and before, has experienced a decline for a number of reasons, lingering effects from COVID among them. It’s a trend we see continuing, given the age of our most loyal supporters, and we decided with much regret to no longer have the banquet be a part of the annual induction.”
Raykie said the death of Ted Pedas, founder and source of inspiration for the Hall, played a big part in the decision to make the change.
Last year’s banquet, which was dedicated to Pedas, featured the unveiling of the Ted Pedas Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award will continue to be given to inductees as part of their gifts from the hall.
The hall of fame class of 2023 will be announced in September.
“We may have eliminated our dinner, but our mission to honor Farrell High alumni in a meaningful and thoughtful way will continue, as Ted would want,” Raykie said.
Anyone wanting to submit a name for nomination should email it to executive secretary Judi Pendel at judisecy@hotmail.com or mail it to FAHF, PO Box 742, Brookfield, OH 44403 by July 15.
