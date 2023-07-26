Farrell resident in Boston this week for national NAACP competition

Mia Clemons of Farrell, a student at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland, Pa., is representing the Coraopolis, Pa., NAACP branch, at a national competition in Boston as part of ACT-SO, the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. Its mission is to recognize, prepare, and reward African-American youth who exemplify scholastic and artistic excellence.
Mia also had the opportunity to perform at the Sewickley Juneteenth Community Event, as well as the Coraopolis NAACP Freedom Fund banquet. Mia has also been invited to write a poem for an upcoming movie being created by four-time Emmy Award Winner Emmai Alaquiva.
She has been working with a panel of coaches to help her prepare for nationals and is accompanied by her mother and ACT-SO Chairman Carter Spruill on the trip to Boston. Harrisburg and Philadelphia are the only other Pennsylvania branches sending gold medalists to nationals.
To hear her perform her poem, visit www.coraopolisnaacp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.