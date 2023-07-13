Farrell Wolves Club Den IV conducted its 70th annual scholarship award banquet on June 20 at the Farrell Italian Home Club. There were 12 recipients representing the class of 2023 from area schools.
The graduates were acknowledged by by Club President Mike Yeatts and certificates were presented by Club Treasurer James Tamber.
Recipients include:
Tamara Louise Slater, Farrell High School, $1,000; Jenna B. Alkuhali, Hickory High School, $1,000; Giovanni J. Rococi, West Middlesex High School, $1,000; Andrew David Joint, Sharon High School, $500; Nicholas Alexander Ondo, Kennedy Catholic High School, $500; Kellen Francis DeJulia, Sharpsville High School, $500; Dominic Louis Sacchetti, Sharpsville High School, $500; Lydia Louise Grove, Kennedy Catholic High School, $500; Madelynne Elizabeth Althouse, Sharon High School, $500; Ayana Corrine Robinson, Sharon High School, $500; Tahj’mere B. Gibson, Farrell High School, $1,000; and Kenzie Fox, Hickory High School, who received the Penn State/Wolves Award of $2,235.
The Wolves Den IV awarded a total of $9,735 this year, bringing the total amount awarded by the club to more than $366,186 since 1953.
