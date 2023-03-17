Federal Credit Union and Junior Achievement present $10K grant to Ionta, Farrell elementary schools

Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union, in partnership with Junior Achievement of Western PA (JA), recently received a $10,000 grant from the CrossState Credit Union Foundation. Funds from the grant were presented to Ionta Elementary School in Hermitage to be used for JA lessons and a day at JA BizTown in Bridgeville, Pa.
The JA BizTown experience begins with elementary students working through classroom lessons teaching personal economics, basic finances such as writing checks, applying for a job, and working in groups. These educational concepts are then put into action as the students spend the day at JA BizTown where they operate a credit union, manage stores, and work with their team to run successful businesses.
A total of 167 fifth-grade students from Ionta Elementary will travel to Bridgeville on May 10 and 11 to take part in the hands-on simulated community. Volunteers from the credit union, teachers, parents, and JA board members will also attend to guide the students throughout each day.
“We’re thrilled that students from our community will have the opportunity to participate in JA BizTown exploring various careers and learning valuable lessons in personal finance,” stated Dr. Dan Bell, superintendent of Hermitage School District.
In addition to the $10,000 presented to Ionta Elementary School, Mercer County Community FCU and JA will be presenting matching funds for another $10,000 to Farrell Elementary School to assist six classes of students to visit JA BizTown this fall.
For more information about JA Biztown and volunteering with JA, visit https://westernpa.ja.org.
