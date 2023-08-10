FARRELL - The City of Farrell is preparing for their third annual Farrell Festival 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM Saturday, Aug. 12, held on historic Idaho Street. The event, sponsored by the Farrell Strategic Planning & Economic Development (SPED) Committee, will span five blocks between Hamilton and Darr avenues, and includes live music, food and artisan vendors and a special raffle.
"The purpose of the event is to help raise money for re-paving Idaho Street as well as awareness of property available in an area that once used to be our downtown," said Mayor Kim Doss, referring to The Idaho Project, a $2.25 million paving grant from PennDOT which needs a 30% match from the city, just under $700,000. The roadwork will replace century old bricks that the road was originally paved with. "This street has a lot of important history to our city, so the festival is a fundraiser for this project."
Idaho Street, which also housed the original Laskey's Furniture Store, two theatres, GC Murphy, Marks Music, Hamilton Drug Store and Lustig Shoe Store among others, was the main bustling business district for the City of Farrell at the time. When Presidential nominee John F. Kennedy visited during his presidential run in 1960, he also drove down the city's main thoroughfare.
"By holding the festival on this street, it helps our community re-envision what it could look like again," added Ben Prescott, City Manager. The festival has also grown into a homecoming event with former residents returning to the area to attend as well as several Farrell Area High School classes holding reunions this weekend.
The festival's music schedule includes The Breeze Band of Erie from 1-3 PM; Kyle Costal from 3:30 - 4:30 PM; The Viberz & Friends from 4:45 - 5:45 PM; and The Bill Henry Band out of Pittsburgh, from 6-8 PM. The event will be emceed and DJ'd by Greenomoney (Gerald Balbirsingh). Besides artisans and food vendors, there will be crafts and facepainting for kids.
For more details, contact Mayor Kim Doss at k.doss@cityoffarrell.com<mailto:k.doss@cityoffarrell.com> or 717.487.7583 or City Manager Ben Prescott at b.prescott@cityoffarrell.com<mailto:b.prescott@cityoffarrell.com>
