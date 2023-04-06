First Presby starts Corner Box ministry

When the Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon preached to the congregation that the church is more than its brick and mortar, members Dorothy Ball and Patty Fletcher were determined to follow the pastor’s lead and find a way to take the church to the community.
The ladies decided to reach the community through a box that would spread the good news of Christ through books and other items. With The Herald’s generous donation of a newspaper vending machine, the community box was created.
Church members repurposed the newspaper box and now keep it stocked through the efforts of Ed Fletcher and artist Linda Clark.
Custodians and Tom McGoogan secured it in place next to the church’s Pantry Box. Ray Burrows keeps it supplied with an assortment of items.
What do you name a box on the corner of the church property? You name it The Corner Box to represent the church’s mission - "On the Corner of Faith and Life."
Items in the box are meant to bring inspiration and hope to community members. Items include adult and children Bibles, children’s craft supplies, coloring books for adults and kids, crayons, colored pencils, puzzles, board games, cards, journals, and prayer jars.
Church members and friends donate the items and pray that this mission project will bring peace, joy, and inspiration to people and families in the community.
Members make the prayer jars and baskets that contain short inspirational sayings, poems, pictures, scripture, jokes, and a magnet to hang pieces of encouragement on their refrigerators.
Items like puzzles and board games are meant to provide activities for families to do together; while items such as inspirational novels and crafts are meant to give people an opportunity to be creative and to find quiet, peaceful time.
This box is not a "take one/leave one" ministry, as there is a vetting process for items that are put in it.
First Presbyterian’s other mission statement is "Deep Well, No Fences." All are encouraged to stop and find something in the Corner Box.
