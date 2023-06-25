MERCER – Penn State Extension is offering ServSafe, a nationally recognized food safety training course that helps meet the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requirement that licensed food establishments have at least one person in charge who has completed such a course.
The course will be held at the Mercer County Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, north of Mercer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 6 and 9 a.m. to noon July 13, with the examination to follow on July 13. The course fee of $165 per person covers the cost of the ServSafe course book, instructional materials, and a digital food thermometer.
Pre-registration is required by Friday. To register, go to www.extension.psu.edu/servsafe. For those without internet access, register by contacting Penn State Extension at 1-877-345-0691. Register early; seating is limited.
Penn State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation call the Penn State Extension Office in Mercer at 724-662-3141.
