Community Food Warehouse and the Youngstown Phantoms have teamed up to help feed families in Mercer County.
The public is invited to attend the game against Chicago on Jan. 27 at the Covelli Centre with the Youngstown Phantoms. The game begins at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets are $11. For every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. Tickets for this charitable event are only available by calling 330-746-5273.
“We are grateful to the Youngstown Phantoms for hosting Community Food Warehouse night with the Phantoms to help feed families in Mercer County,” said Rebecca Page, executive director, Community Food Warehouse. “For each ticket sold, Community Food Warehouse can provide six meals.”
