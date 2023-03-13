The Mercer High School Speech Team continued its successful run in post-season tournament competition on March 11 by qualifying four of its performers to compete in the largest and most prestigious national tournament, the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Tournament, scheduled for June 11 to 16 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Three senior performers and one junior qualified for the week-long national competition, dubbed “The Super Bowl of Forensics,” by placing first or second at the Pittsburgh District NSDA Tournament held at Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh. The event attracted 123 of the top forensics competitors in western Pennsylvania. Students representing such strong high school programs as Upper St. Clair, North Allegheny (Wexford), Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Pittsburgh North Catholic, and Erie McDowell battled for national qualifying spots in eleven different events. The top two ranking performers in each event earned the right to advance to nationals in mid-June.
Nine of Mercer’s 11 competitors received trophies for placing in the top five of their chosen individual events on Saturday. Leading the way for Mercer was its outstanding and versatile senior performer, Alyssa Warholic, who competed in four closely contested rounds of dramatic interpretation and emerged as Pittsburgh district champion. Alissa was ranked either first or second by five of her six judges and earned a one-point win over a performer from Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Alyssa, a double entry at Saturday’s NSDA competition, also won a trophy for being the 3rd place winner in programmed oral interpretation (POI). Alyssa has enjoyed a successful post season, winning the NCFL Erie Diocesan championship last week in oral interpretation of prose and poetry and earning an auto-qualifying berth in poetry interpretation for this week’s Pa. High School Speech League State Tournament.
Mercer’s top-ranked duo interpretation team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller has also enjoyed a successful post-season. On Saturday, they secured their second championship in as many weeks with a three-point win over a duo team from North Allegheny High School. The Mercer tandem received two first place rankings and a third in three rounds to beat out six other teams in the two-person event. Ainslee and Morgan have won four tournament championships this season and have qualified to compete at this week’s PHSSL State Tournament and at both the NCFL and NSDA national competitions.
Mercer’s outstanding six-year performer, senior Alexander Hamilton, has also emerged as a three-time post-season qualifier this year. On Saturday, Hamilton’s first, second, and third place rankings placed him in the second place qualifying spot behind a Pittsburgh Central Catholic performer. Alex earned auto qualifying status for the PHSSL State Tournament several weeks ago, and coupled with his runner-up finishes the last two weeks, qualified for all three of the upcoming state/national events.
Four other Mercer students were recognized for placing in the top five of their events on Saturday. They included freshman Kailyn Minner, whose third place finish in humorous interpretation at Saturday’s NSDA event continued her amazing string of successful performances. She has now placed and received an award at 11 consecutive invitational competitions this year. In addition, senior Lillian Davis placed fifth overall in dramatic interpretation. Lillian was given a first place ranking and two second places in her three preliminary rounds. Also, sophomores Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton won fifth place awards in duo interpretation.
This Thursday through Saturday, 11 Mercer performers will travel to Bloomsburg University to compete in the Pa. High School Speech League State Tournament. This marks the first time in two years that that state tournament will be a live, in-person event due to the Corona virus outbreak. Seven of Mercer’s state participants earned their way to compete in Bloomsburg by qualifying at the PHSSL District Tournament on February 25. The other four contestants earned auto-qualifying status for state competition by placing high at a minimum of three invitational tournaments during the regular season.
