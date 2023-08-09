FREDONIA — Fredonia Lions celebrated 75 years of service to the local community with an appreciation picnic for approximately 225 attendees to show their thanks for the years of support that the community has shown the Lions.
The gathering consisted of food, pulled pork prepared by Jason Guilliland, and sides provided by Ginny’s Diner’s staff, music by “The Cornbinders,” Penny Pitch (from Fredonia Old Home Week Days), a grill raffle. award presentations from county and state officials, and awards of distinction from Lions International.
Pennsylvania State Sen. Michelle Brooks presented the Fredonia Lions with a citation congratulating them on their activities the past 75 years. Pennsylvania State Rep. Tim Bonner followed with a similar citation passed by the State House recognizing the Fredonia Lions for dedicated work over the years.
Mercer County Commissioners Matt McConnell and Tim McGonigle presented to Gary Shelhamer, a Fredonia Lion since 1970, with a congratulatory citation for the outstanding work the Lions have done since inception in 1948 and with continued thanks for what the future will provide.
Lions District 14F District officials presented three Melvin Jones Awards and Pennsylvania Fellowship Award to the following Fredonia Lions for their outstanding efforts and dedication to helping others thru the Lions community outreach programs:
• Lions Clint Glover, John Struthers and Charlie Sykes were awarded Thea Melvin Jones Award. The Melvin Jones Award is the highest individual award granted to a Lion for service to community and dedication to Lion’s motto “We Serve.”
• Bruce Armour was awarded the Pennsylvania Lions Fellowship award for his outstanding effort and representation of the Fredonia Lions Club and its community involvement.
Greg Kennard and Mercer County Coroner John Libanoti gave an update on the helipad project currently under construction at Sundance Arena. The project has begun and hopes of the completion of the project by Labor Day are realistic.
Bill Doyle of Maple Lane Farms spoke briefly on the upcoming “Barn Party” scheduled for the Saturday after Labor Day, which he sponsors. This party is a function that generates funds to support many community causes.
Charlie Sykes, master of ceremonies, thanked all for attending and expressed that without the support of the community and businesses, the Lions would not have been or continue to be as successful. He also went on to say the future is bright as the Fredonia Lions will continue to “We Serve” the needs of the local communities as those situations arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.