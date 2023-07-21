Fredonia Lions Club presents scholarships at dinner

The Fredonia Lions hosted its annual Scholarship/Ladies Dinner at Stony Point Grange on July 19 with 57 members, ladies and scholarship families in attendance.
King Lion Jamie Hamilton welcomed all in attendance and led the group in singing of America and the pledge to the flag. Following the outstanding meal prepared by grange members, attendees were treated to the grange’s famous homemade ice cream and toppings.
Lion Jamie introduced Greg Kennard, owner/operator Sundance Arena, who gave an update on the current Lions’ project, an emergency helipad at the arena.
Greg outlined that the site has been excavated and the electrical wiring will be installed within the next several days once materials arrive, followed by the concrete work. He added that Mercer County Corner John Libonati stated that in the last six months the site would have been used at least nine times for emergency transport.
The total operation, barring unforeseen supply problems, should be operative within the next month. Greg also mentioned the fundraising for the project has been handled by the Fredonia Lions and Fredonia Fire Company. He added that if any individual would like to contribute the project, they should contact any Lions or fire company member.
Greg, in addition to the helipad construction, stated that through a grant he was able to secure funding to add defibrillators throughout the arena and that training for staff and any Lions member wishing to be trained on the usage of the devices thru John Libonati, Mercer County coroner, will be scheduled in the immediate future.
Lion Jamie outlined the history of the Fredonia Lions’ scholarship program. It began in 1994 with one scholarship to a Mercer High School senior. In 1995, the Lions added Lakeview and Reynolds and from 1996 thru 2019, each of the three mentioned high schools were awarded a scholarship. In 2020, the Fredonia Lions added the Mercer County Career Center to its scholarship program; thus, the four schools are now all recipients annually of a Fredonia Lions scholarship. The current amount for each is $2,000 with over 100 recipients and excess of $130,000 awarded in scholarships since 1994.
In 2021, the Lions changed the award to Fredonia Lions/Sundance Arena Scholarship to recognize the arena for contributing to the funding of the scholarships thru raffles throughout the rodeo season.
Lion Ray Cannon introduced this year’s recipient from Reynolds High School, Carl Alex Winklevoss. Alex outlined his future plans which are attending Grove City College, with a major in physics with hopes of a career in the computer field. He was a football player, jazz band, concert band, marching band, National Honor Society during high school. Alex plans to continue his football career while attending Grove City.
Lion Jamie introduced Lillian Davis, one of two scholarship awardees from Mercer, who outlined her future plans. Lillian plans to attend Penn State, main campus, with intended major in telecommunications. Lillian’s activities at Mercer included National Honor Society, Student Council, Dance Club, Speech Team, Show Choir and many more activities. She hopes to eventually produce and direct movies and cinema documentaries.
Willow Myers, another Mercer recipient, also plans on attending Penn State main campus to major in sports psychology. Willow was involved in track, cross country, Spirit Club, Chamber Choir, speech, and musical performances. Willow plans to compete in track and cross country at PSU.
Mercer County Career Center recipient is Mekhi Hawkins, a graduate of Greenville High School. While attending the career center carpentry program, he was a member of USA Skills, National Association of Home Builders and president of the Conservation Club. He is active in all aspects of conservation and hopes to continue throughout his adult life. He plans to work in the home construction business and to eventually have his own company and provide housing and remodeling needs within his community.
Makayla Moose, 2023 Lakeview scholarship winner, plans to attend Gannon University to become an occupational therapist, eventually earn a doctorate degree and specialize in pediatric occupational therapy.
The Fredonia Lions will celebrate 75 years of service to the area on Aug. 2.
The club was chartered in September 1948. Since that time, the Fredonia Lions have been active in all aspect of need, advancement of groups and organizations and fulfilling community projects for the 75 years.
The Fredonia Lions wish to thank all who have supported their projects, fundraising events and membership over the years. The club intends to continue to serve the needs of its community well into the next 75 years.
