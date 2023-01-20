Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., has opened Samaritan's Closet, a free store available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. Proof of income is not required and all are welcome.
Donations of new or gently-worn items, free of defects, are accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Needed items include clothes, toys, household goods, books, DVDs, CDs, small appliances, and decorations.
Also, Mom's Cupboard at the store provides free personal hygiene items, paper products, and laundry and cleaning items. Donations are welcome to this outreach, as well.
Cash donations are also accepted in the jar at the store or sent to the church, made payable to Women of Faith.
The store opened in November 2022 and has developed partnerships with several area businesses.
The committee consists of Margo Letts, Peggy Hines, Toni Jones, Kathy De Lorenzo, Gwen Martino, and Pastor Kelley Schanely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.