From the Pulpit - Anthony Kladitis

October is here with it all of its lovely attributes. Many consider the fall season their favorite due to the changing of the leaves, decor, and of course, the kiddos look forward to ‘Trick or Treat’ at the end of the month.
One of the things you will notice is the variety of Halloween-themed shows that will be in the movie theater and on your television sets. They range from, “Charlie Brown” to “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and everything in between. One such classic is, “Little Shop of Horrors.” I for one have never watched it, however, I know enough about it to share its central story.
In the movie, there is a unique plant named, Seymour. Seymour apparently brings good luck with it when brought into a little struggling shop. As the shop starts to pick up business, something is revealed about the plant, it loves blood.
At first, the owner is happy to satisfy the plant by pricking his finger, holding it above the plant, and then squeezing one drop into its open mouth. As time passes, it becomes clear that the plant is growing in size and so does its desire for blood. One drop will not please it anymore.
Seymour now demands more.
The owner of the plant reluctantly gives in and does unspeakable things to appease the plant, he starts serving humans as dinner to Seymour.
Are there lessons here? I believe there are.
First, let us consider the plant. Seymour's insatiable desire for something wrong reminds me of sin. We learn in Hebrews the following, “He (Moses) chose to be mistreated along with the people of God rather than to enjoy the fleeting pleasures of sin (Heb. 11:25).” Notice the Bible sheds light on one of the drawbacks of sin… it is fleeting. You might wonder what that term means, so I will define it for you. Fleeting means, “for a season, temporary, or the occasion.” What we could learn from this is that even though you may find pleasure in something, it still could wind up harming you. Further, since the nature of sin is unsatisfactory, it will always leave you empty; desiring more. Just like it did for Seymour. Unable to have its appetite satiated by one drop of blood, a vacuum was created that could only be filled with more. St. Augustine speaks to this reality when he wrote, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.”
Second, let us look at the plant's owner. By appeasing Seymour, he created a downward spiral. He became an enabler by creating an even BIGGER problem. Remember, things started small with Seymour, but after the plant knew what it could get away with, there were no more boundaries. Notice, also that everyone’s lives began to suffer due to the appeasement of Seymour. Seymour’s problem had now become everyone else’s problem. I remember watching a movie, “The Darkness Hour,” and in the movie, Sir Winston Churchill passionately declares, “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth,” meaning there are times when you have to stand up for what is right and not prick your finger anymore as you will only feed the problem.
John 8:32, “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
