Hebrews 2:1-4 reads, “We must pay the most careful attention, therefore to what we have heard, so that we do not drift away. For since the message spoken thru angels was binding, every violation and disobedience received it’s just punishment. How shall we escape if we ignore so great a salvation?”
This salvation, which was first announced by the Lord, was confirmed to us by those who heard him. God also testified to it by signs, wonders, and various miracles, and by gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to his will.
In these end times, with all of the distractions and confusing events going on, we need to be given reminders of what really matters — Salvation through Jesus Christ our Lord!
Paying attention is sometimes hard. It involves focusing our minds, bodies, and senses. Not only by listening to Christ, but obeying his instructions. Get to know the people you surround yourself with. Are they truly committed or just a casual believer?
This message spoken through angels refers to the teaching that angels, as messengers for God, had brought to the law of Moses. But Christ’s message is more important than theirs. No one will escape Gods punishment if they are indifferent to the salvation Christ offers.
The plain truth is, God created us, Christ died to save us. The Holy Spirit guides us and helps us once we have received Christs’ salvation. Listen to him, obey him, and follow him.
This is a warning to pay attention.
CARY PARSONS is pastor of Our Freedom Chapel in Sharpsville. Area pastors who would like to contribute to From the Pulpit should email a column of approximately 300 words, and a recent headshot, to newsroom@sharonherald.com.
