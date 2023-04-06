A week later, his disciples were in the house again and Thomas was with them. Though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” Then, he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here. See my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Stop doubting and believe.”
Thomas said, “My Lord My God.” Then Jesus told him, “Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believed.”
You see, Thomas doubted the word of his brother disciples when they told him that they saw Jesus. We are not to use doubt as a talking point without substance to back it up.
• Admit your doubt.
• Articulate why you’re doubting.
• Turn your doubts into questions and questions to prayer, prayer to God after analyzing and researching them.
• Accept your mind’s limitations and trust God for the answers. Doubting in this way will actually build your faith and draw you closer to God.
Matthew 28:17 says, “When they saw him they worshipped him. But some doubted.” This was before his ascension when he gave the Great Commission, which still stands today. He said, “All my authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the father, son and holy spirit. and teach them to obey everything I have commanded you. and surely, I am with you always to the very end of the age.”
Doubting can build your faith, but it’s up to you!
CARY PARSONS is pastor of Our Freedom Chapel in Sharpsville.
