When it comes to matters of faith, the human condition hasn't changed. In John 20, the other disciples told Thomas "We have seen the Lord." But, he said, "Unless I see the nail marks in his hands, and put my fingers where the nails were, and put my hand in his side, I will not believe." Later, Jesus showed up, granted Thomas his request to which Thomas believed. Jesus said, "Because you have seen me, you believe. But blessed are those who have not seen me yet believe."
In Matthew 28, when Jesus was giving the Great Commission, the Bible reads "some worshiped and some doubted." With many other examples of this, one has to wonder, where does the questioning come from. It starts in the mind. Romans 12:2 - "Do not conform to the patterns of this world. But be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what Gods will is. His good and perfect will."
It's like this. When we repent and start our new life with Christ, we need to fill our minds with His word (The Bible). In time, we will start speaking His word with our mouths. Then our hearts will become overjoyed with the blessing of our relationship with Jesus. Now we will be aware that "the mouth speaks what the heart is full of." Matthew 12. The we will walk in faith and not by sight!
Trust, belief and faith in Christ starts on the inside where the Holy Spirit now dwells. The more we die to self and rely on the Holy Spirit's power, the stronger our faith becomes. The more we exhibit the fruits of the Spirit (Galations 5: 22-26) Now the eyes of our hearts are open to make our belief unshakable. The verse "Blessed are those who haven't seen yet believe," will take on a whole new meaning!
______________________________________________________________
CARY PARSONS is pastor of Our Freedom Chapel in Sharpsville.
AREA PASTORS who would like to contribute to From the Pulpit should email a column of 250 to 300 words, and a recent headshot, to newsroom@sharonherald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.