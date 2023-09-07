I felt compelled to reveal my motive for composing messages for “From the Pulpit.”
First, its an awesome platform to work from, a way to speak the truths of God’s word to folks that may not have a chance to receive it in any other way. I don’t do it to say, “Hey, look at me!” but “Hey look at God!
The whole goal is to help educate, sharpen and prepare people for Jesus’ return, which is happening soon. I don’t write fluff letters that make people feel warm and fuzzy inside. If you want that, go read fiction. I write about the truth of scripture, trying to enlighten everyone on how to live until Christ’s return; to try and be an example to the best of my human abilities and by the Holy Spirit leading, have been very successful.
If your church leaders are not preparing you for what’s coming, then question them. Every leader should know the Great Commission. Matthew: 28-16: “Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of The Father, Son and Holy Spirit and teach them.”
Getting ready for what’s coming isn’t always easy, for it can be hard, frustrating, and confusing. Not to worry! The Holy Spirit is walking you through it. Trust and obey, because its all worth it. God loves us all and does not want to lose anyone.
But sadly, there will be those who deny him.
Please don’t take Satan’s bait as a sign that you’re doing just fine! Without a personal relationship with Jesus, well, the white throne of justice is your final stop before Hell!
Jesus says in Matthew 7:24, “Those who hear my words and put them into practice have a strong foundation. Those who don’t will fall apart. (paraphrasing). So ask your leaders — “Are you making disciples or just collecting a paycheck?”
Either way, keep loving them, and push to do a study in Revelation. May I suggest Gary Hamrick on YouTube. Very good presentation.
Get ready — Jesus is coming! I’ll keep doing this as long as the spirit allows. Trials with the Holy Spirit only build faith. Don’t miss out on the opportunities.
Either accept the truth or suffer the consequences. Its time to get serious!
CARY PARSONS is pastor of Our Freedom Chapel in Sharpsville.
