In John 21, after Jesus challenges Peter, he then indicates to him what kind of death he will face to glorify God. At that he said, “Follow me.” Peter turned and saw the disciple, John, whom Jesus loved, following them. When Peter saw him he asked, “Lord, what about him?” Jesus answered, “If I want him to remain alive until I return, what is this to you? You must follow me.”
We cannot base our walk on what other people are doing. We need to stay focused in our relationship with Jesus and what his plan is for us, so we can lead others to his saving grace.
So how do we do that? 1) Read your Bible. 2) Pray. Talk to Almighty God. We have access to the Throne Room via Jesus. 3) Get into a Bible-based church where the congregation worships. 4) From the heart forgive, repent, and pray for others. By committing to these four principals, we learn what the will of God is. When we know that, then put it into practice, we begin to see the blessings he has in store for us. This faith is not an entitlement faith. Its a participating faith. We speak and take action. Sure, we’ll make mistakes but those mistakes are faith builders. They show us what to get rid of and what to keep. In this world of the end, we need to arm ourselves with the word of God -”The Sword and his Armor.” (Ephesians 6). So don’t let what others do distract you. Commit to training/obeying so God can mold us into the leaders he sees fit. Move forward without fear or compromise, so we can truly be an occupying presence with Christ as we move into the new year.
PASTOR CARY PARSONS is the pastor of Our Freedom Chapel at 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville
