Thornton Wilder, in his play Our Town, tells the story of life as it is lived out and amid the relationships of mundane daily living. We see life’s daily routine in all its monotony: the milk arrives, dinner is eaten, laborers people go to their jobs, housewives clean their homes, and handymen go to work daily. In the story, the turning point came when Emily Gibbs died giving birth to her baby, and the routine was suddenly broken.
From the realm of the dead, Emily is given a chance to return to earth for a day of her choice as it was actually lived out, so she could enjoy it once again, this time through nostalgic eyes. She watched the activity and preparation that was going on in celebration of her twelfth birthday. As expected, on an occasion, the household is filled with presents, food, and family. The party buzzes with activity.
But from the sidelines, Emily notices the complete loss of any personal attention that would make her day and life meaningful. The attention of everyone is on the occasion, not on the person. She is appalled at what she observes. From the unseen, she pleads, “Just for a moment, we’re happy. Let’s look at one another.” But her cry is disregarded. They could not hear her because they were trapped by the superficial. As she bids her final farewell, she laments, “Oh, Earth, you’re too wonderful for anyone to realize you!”
Then she turns to the stage manager and asks, “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it every, every moment?”
The response comes, “No. The saints and poets, maybe they do some.”
“Do any realize life while they live it?”
Psalm 39 teaches us a somber lesson as the Psalmist provides us with keen perspective:
“Lord, reveal to me the end of my life and the number of my days. Let me know how short-lived I am. You, indeed, have made my days short in length, and my life span as nothing in Your sight. Yes, every mortal man is only a vapor.
Certainly, man walks about like a mere shadow.
Indeed, they frantically rush around in vain,
gathering possessions
without knowing who will get them.
Now, Lord, what do I wait for?
My hope is in You.”
Maybe this would be a good time for you to take a moment and ponder this question.
Why is it that at the end of most people’s lives, they all wish they had smiled more, worked less, and spent more quality time with those they loved the most? More engaging conversations, a lot less arguing over the trivial, and so many more hugs.
We tend to buzz right through life, from one calendar appointment to the next -all the while missing the remarkable moments that fill our lives.
If this article strikes a chord with you, I will ask that you take it; post it in a place where you can see it every day.
Because we all need reminders, don’t we?
Reminders to “Realize life while we live it.”
The Rev. Anthony Kladitis is the lead pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, located at 2370 North Hermitage Rd., Hermitage.
