With the holidays in full swing, many of us are getting our last-minute preparations ready for family and friends. Although this season brings considerable joy, that may not be the case for everyone. The holidays can be a painful time for those who are alienated from family or have lost someone of significance.
Too often folks suffer in silence, so I would like to share several tips for overcoming the holiday blues.
• Life is not a Hallmark movie. Often, movies portray a false sense of perfection that if we are not careful, we will spend our time comparing our lives to the false narrative that is shown on our television sets. Be realistic.
• Practice self-care. Take time to engage in exercise, prayer, and church functions.
If you read the Gospels, you will see that Jesus set an example for us as He often unplugged from large crowds by retreating.
• Acknowledge your pain. It does you no good to pretend that everything is perfect. You are allowed to grieve. Find a place or connect with close friends over a meal or coffee so you can share what is happening inside of you.
• Find a place to share your gifts. In the book of Genesis, Abraham is told that he will “be blessed to be a blessing.” That is important because the act of service often lifts your spirits. I remember hearing my mother quote the following, “We rise while lifting others.”
The holidays can be an especially painful time for people as the season serves as a reminder of “what was” and “what isn’t anymore.” This is something to be acknowledged, as often it feels as if your life is falling apart.
If this is you, I want you to know that I am sorry. I am praying for you.
If you do not have a church to attend on Christmas Eve, I encourage you to find one and attend. Find a place where you are seen, loved, and appreciated – struggle and all.
The Rev. Anthony Kladitis is pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.