Proverbs 27:1 reads, “Do not boast about tomorrow for you do not know what a day may bring.”
Why would the word “tomorrow” be considered so dangerous? First, it’s all in the way we use it. If we are boasting about tomorrow, then we actually think we have control of time. Or, we are procrastinating about something we need to do today. Either way, it’s arrogant and sinful to think and act this way.
James 4:13-14 says, “Now listen you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.’” Why, you don’t even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while then vanishes.
There is nothing wrong with planning, if we do it from the right perspective. James 4:15 says, “Instead, you ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.” Always seek God first in everything you do!
Don’t be like the people in Isaiah 22:13 who said, “Let us eat and drink for tomorrow we die.” They adopted that attitude because they gave up hope while being attacked from every side. They should have repented. But they didn’t trust God’s promises and power.
There are two common responses to hopelessness, despair and self indulgence. The proper response is, “Trust in God!” This is true when it comes to salvation. Repent, ask Jesus Christ into your heart. Follow him the rest of your days. His return is very near. You won’t get to heaven without him. If his return is today, then tomorrow is too late! That’s dangerous.
CARY PARSONS is pastor of Our Freedom Chapel in Sharpsville.
