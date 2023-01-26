Have you ever watched the movie, “We Bought a Zoo?”
The movie is centered around a true story about a man named Benjamin Mee. It outlines a man’s attempt to rebuild his and his two children’s life after a devastating circumstance occurs.
If you have ever watched the movie, you will no doubt recall the powerful scene when the father is standing with his two children outside of a restaurant, retelling them about when he initially met their mother.
He retells the children about when he first saw her inside the restaurant, how he felt when he saw her beauty, and then goes into detail about how he approached their mother with trepidation. He explains how timid he was to go up and start a conversation with her. Then he explains to the kids that he decided to face his fears, and says, “You know, sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage. Just 20 seconds of embarrassing bravery, and I promise you, something great will come of it.”
Twenty seconds.
A few weeks ago, I was preaching about a woman named Rahab. Rahab was a prostitute. You can read more about her story in Joshua Chapter . A quick summary for the sake of space and time is that she saved two Hebrew spies from death by making a deal with them. The deal was that she would hide their whereabouts, but when they returned, they must spare her and her family.
I keep thinking about that decision she made. It was a gutsy one, indeed! She put her life and the life of her family on the line. If the Hebrew spies had gotten caught, it meant she was a traitor and ensured certain death. The Scripture informs us that the spies made it safely to their destination and, upon return, saved Rahab and her family. In fact, one of the spies ended up marrying her! Marvelously, Rahab is mentioned several times throughout the New Testament, once in the book of James, once in the book of Hebrews, and once in the genealogy of Jesus Christ.
Let’s go back to the twenty seconds…
I think a lot about Rahab and wonder about her decision. I wonder how long she wanted out of that lifestyle. I wonder if she had prayed for a better future than the one she was involved in. I wonder about her courageous decision to act.
Now I wonder about you. Is there something that you have wanted to do but have been too scared of? Maybe you just need twenty seconds of insane courage.
THE REV. Anthony Kladitis is pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage.
