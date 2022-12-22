EDITOR’S NOTE: This column, which first appeared in in the Dec. 16 edition, is being reprinted to correct errors and omissions.
Why did Jesus become man?
Number one: To fulfill and satisfy the prophecy of the Old Testament as recorded in Jeremiah, Micah, and Ezekiel.
Isaiah 7:14 states: “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign. The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son and will call him “Emmanuel.” Also, in Isaiah 9:6: “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given” and the government will be on his shoulders. and He will be called “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Number two: Jesus became a man to show us the Father. Colossians 1:19 states: “For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in him (Jesus).” John 1:1 states: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.”
John 1:14 states: “The Word (Jesus) became flesh and is dwelling among us.” We have seen his glory; The glory of the one and only Son, who came from the father full of grace and truth. Jesus brought salvation, light and hope into a fallen world. That is the nature of His holiness, plus he was a representative for mankind, making a way to God.
Through him as recorded in John 14:6: “I am the way the truth the life, no one comes to the Father except through me.”
Number 3: He became a man to save us from our sins. John 1:29 states: “The next day John saw Jesus coming toward Him and said, “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”
That sacrificial lamb had to be human so that His blood would be the atonement for our sins. This is his ministry of reconciliation. As he lifted his one hand to God and the other hand down to man, and at that moment in time, he brought the two together with outstretched arms on the cross. A “God-man” was needed to accomplish this. Jesus — 100 % God and 100 % man.
PASTOR CARY PARSONS serves Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville.
