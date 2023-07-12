The Mercer County Frontiers Club of Frontiers International recently hosted its 49th annual awards luncheon at Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield.
Speaker for the event was Aisha Weston, a graduate of Farrell High School and school psychologist with the Bensalem School District in Bensalem, Pa. She stressed the importance of making good decisions, “you must trust the process.” She emphasized the importance of having a mentor, especially one who is relatable. All past speakers have been former graduates of an area high school.
The Community Service Award was presented to Deanna Yarboro-Brown for her work with the Mercer County Unit of the NAACP. She is a life member of the NAACP and has served as interim president of the unit when needed. Deanna also helps the Frontiers Club with its programs.
The club has awarded at least five $500 scholarships each year to area high school African American seniors since the year 2000. This year, the club presented scholarships to 14 students, including Princess Ochweri, Isabella Bianco, Faith Clayton, and Isaiah Daniels, all of Kennedy Catholic High School; Kelvin Henry, Kurt Henry, Muawiyah Maani, India McGee, Amaris Newell, and Vulandra Powell, all of Sharon High School; Jenae Pugh of Brookfield High School; Feance Talbert, II, of Hickory High School; and Tamara Slater and Kylon Wilson, both of Farrell High School.
Since 1988, the club has presented Scholar Recognition Awards to recognize African American graduates of high schools in Mercer County and Brookfield, Ohio, who have completed an academic program primarily in the year prior to the program. Recipients for 2023 include Jo'El Harrison, Farrell High School, Bachelor of Arts degree in music and music reading at Youngstown State University; Denise Mitchell, Kennedy Catholic High School, Master of Science degree in integrated studies with a minor in sociology and social work at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh; Joslyn Sims, Hickory High School, Master of Arts degree in school counseling at Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa.; Shamour Talbert, Sharpsville High School, Bachelor of Science degree in medical, clinical, and laboratory science at Clarion University, Clarion, Pa.; Patricia Tatum, Sharon High School, bachelor's degree in pastoral studies at Lane Bible College, Transfer, Pa.; and Neely Whitehead, Kennedy Catholic High School, Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and fitness at Clarion University.
Although more graduates were identified, the club has a policy to only include information received directly from the student.
President of the club is Ronald Weston of Farrell and president of the auxiliary, known as the Coordinating Council, is Berry Holloway, III, of Farrell.
