In spite of foregoing a formal program for the third year because of the pandemic, Mercer County Frontiers Club was able to present scholarships and its Scholar Recognition Awards. Since 2000, the Club has committed to give at least five $500 scholarships each year to an African-American high school senior in Mercer County or Brookfield who completed an academic program, primarily in the year prior to the awards program.
Scholarships were awarded to the following:
» Sonja Bowser, Grove City Area Senior High School and Mercer County Career Center, who plans to attend The University of Akron to study cardiothoracic surgery.
» Sanaa Brodie, Farrell High School, who plans to attend Michigan State University to study health administration.
» Dior Crumby, Kennedy Catholic High School, who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh for nursing.
» Jeré Edwards – Farrell High School, who plans to attend Penn State University for physician and surgical studies.
» Jaylie Green, Farrell High School, Madonna University in Livonia, Mich., for graphic design.
» Omar Stewart, Jr., Farrell High School, to study multi-media art at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
» Rozelynn White, Sharon High School, to study aircraft engineering at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.
The Scholarship Recognition Awards were presented to the following:
» Francietta N. (White) Allen, Sharon High School, who received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Kettering College, Kettering, Ohio.
» Viola Bournes, Farrell High School, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human services and social services from the University of Phoenix.
» Braxton R. Chapman, Farrell High School, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.
» Virginia Ivey, Sharon High School, who earned a Master of Education degree in reading from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark.
» Kristina N. Jacoway, Sharon High School, who earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from Duquesne.
» Amira S. McLean, Farrell High School, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management from Youngstown State University.
» Amanda Pearson, Farrell High School, who earned a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University.
» Samora L. Savage, Kennedy Catholic High School, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in applied science at YSU.
Although more graduates were identified, the club has a policy only to include information received first-hand from the graduate. The 2023 awards program is tentatively scheduled for April 15.
Club president is Ronald Weston of Farrell. The Coordinating Council auxiliary is led by President Deborah Ellebie of Farrell.
