A benefit dinner/raffle will be held Oct. 23 in the multi-purpose room at Notre Dame Parish, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage. Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit Josh Babcanec of Sharon, who is in need of a kidney transplant.
Pasta dinners will be available from noon to 4 p.m. for dine in or carry out. Tickets are $10 each, with children under age 5 free. The dinner is being hosted by the Notre Dame Parish Music Ministry and the Knights of Columbus.
As part of the fundraiser, there will be a gift card and gift basket raffle. Raffle drawings will be at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available after all Masses at Notre Dame, in the Parish office, or on the day of the event.
For more information or to donate a gift card or basket, contact Gretchen Wagner, Notre Dame Parish, at 724-981-5566, ext. 105.
