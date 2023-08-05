October of 2022 was when I began working at the Herald, and it didn’t take long for me to get the hang of things.
My background in design and love for the arts made the transition from Home Depot customer service less than painless. To all my homies at store #4130, thank you for not treating me like a stranger!
I was on my way to the Sharon municipal building to put more internship hours under my belt for school. I’d skipped breakfast that day and if you know me, you know that my stomach commands my brain.
With New Main Moon buffet in my crosshairs, I jaywalked through a busy intersection to acquire some sesame chicken.
Obtain lo mein, if you will.
At the door, I was halted. For reasons unknown, the Herald building’s imposing silhouette stood out from the web of signage and telephone wire.
Has that little voice in your head ever told you that you could be doing more with your time? That you’re not quite living up to your potential?
I’m capable of contentedness with whatever job the Lord puts in my lap, but I was beginning to feel like my orange apron had been triple-knotted.
A retail job will rip the living soul right out of your body. If any retail workers reading this agree with that statement, scream “avocado” right now.
Did you scream “avocado?” If not, you haven’t worked in retail long enough.
I knew that the opportunity for a job in the creative sector was just a short walk away, but how could I be sure? What if they required me to hold a degree in journalism? What if my design skills were inadequate?
What if Santa Claus was shot down over Area 51 and Christmas was ruined? I was once again creating baseless doubt in myself that shouldn’t have been there.
You know how hunger has a way of making reality feel foggy or dreamlike? Almost instantly, my body was transported to the front door of the Herald, and my legs seemed to move on their own.
Moving cautiously through the door, I must’ve looked like a child who got separated from his older brother’s friends at ComicCon.
“Are you here to see someone?” The woman at the desk said.
“I dunno,” I replied.
She puzzled for a moment before saying “Well, the newsroom is upstairs and to the left if you’re here for the Herald.”
I thanked her, went up the stairs and to the left. I still wasn’t sure what I was there for, but it wasn’t crab rangoons.
The newsroom was mostly vacant, save for reporter David and desk associate Beckie. Beckie directed me to editor Eric Poole’s office. Our conversation was a haze, but I remember being comfortable enough to cross my legs fairly early.
The ultimate verdict was that they didn’t have any positions open.
I knew it; it was a huge waste of time. I was already anticipating my next jog to Home Depot in the pitch black of morning.
Don’t worry your pretty little heads dear readers; the game isn’t over yet.
A not a week later did I get a message from Eric, saying that a job had just opened up. He was so impressed with my barging into his office unannounced that he wanted me to have first dibs before the job got listed.
Philippians 1:6.
For the first time since Easter, I had a suit on. The interview went by like a day at the park, with only a fraction of our conversation being about the job.
We mostly talked about my quest for a driver’s license, my then-job, school, his time as a lifeguard, and what our favorite colors were.
It wasn’t long before I was introduced to John Zavinski: page design veteran and typography junkie. Ready player 2.
I went back to work at Home Depot the next morning with a much better attitude. After serving my two weeks, I left that job for a gallon of milk and never returned.
Goodbye, son.
My advice to you reading this: Find satisfaction in your job and be grateful for it, but never let your fear of rejection steal your opportunity to level-up.
Do you believe in coincidences? Because I don’t.
1 Corinthians 13:11
Joey Garcia Jr. is a copy editor and page designer at the Sharon Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
