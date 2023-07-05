A travelling glass recycling bin will be making stops in Greenville and New Castle.
The innovative program provides residents with a higher-quality glass recycling option than typical curbside programs, ensuring that glass deposited into the bin meets the highest safety and efficiency standards.
PRC Traveling Glass Recycling Bin will make the following appearances in July:
• July 15-20 at the Lawrence County Government Center, intersection of Court and Walnut Streets, 430 Court St, New Castle.
• July 22-27 at Elks Lodge, 28 Sixth Ave., Greenville.
“The bin visits various locations on a weekly basis from Saturday through Thursday, typically from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” according to PRC Glass Program Coordinator Simon Joseph.
Individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors (no sorting required). Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
Last year, PRC’s glass recycling program enabled 45,000 households in western Pennsylvania to drop of nearly two million pounds of bottles, jars and jugs for recycling.
For more information, visit www.prc.org/glass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.