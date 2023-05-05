HERMITAGE – Weather conditions and the staff at Cottage Gardens in Hermitage cooperated with eager prom-goers Friday, leading to memorable photo opportunities at Julia’s Garden in Buhl Park.
Surrounded by trees that filtered sunshine, students from Hickory and West Middlesex posed for photographs before heading off to their respective proms.
Julia’s Garden, with its waterfall, bridge and paths, made for a picturesque backdrop, enhanced by landscape work earlier in the day by employees from Cottage Gardens in Hermitage.
