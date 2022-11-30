Donations have exceeded $10,500, as of Wednesday, Nov. 30, for the 30th annual Herald Good News Fund drive. The drive will provide turkeys to families who otherwise would be unable to afford such a holiday staple.
Donations should be sent in by Saturday (12-3-22) in order to prepare for the holiday demand.
The fund is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. All donations are tax-deductible.
Turkeys will be purchased locally at Donofrio’s in Hermitage to local families through Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and its network of pantries.
To make a tax-free contribution, send a check payable to, “The Good News Fund” in care of The Herald, Box 51, Sharon 16146. Contributions may also be dropped off at The Herald’s office, 52 S. Dock St. in Sharon.
These are the most recent contributors:
• Keith Scheuermann, in honor of Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department
• Joseph and Ramona Love, in memory of Judy Cook
• Ronald Crisan, in memory of his parents, Thomas and Mary Crisan, and brothers, Tom and John Crisan
• Deborah Rock Crisan, in memory of her parents, Edward J. and Olga Rock, and brother, Edward P. Rock
• James F. Tokar, in memory of Becky DeCapua Tokar from her family
• Bernie and Barbara Shaffer, in loving memory of their parents, Harold and Mabel Shaffer and James and Virginia Bell
• Eleanor Liston, in memory of Bob and Robbie Liston
• The second-grade religious education class at Notre Dame School
• Tony and Karen DeNoi, in memory of their parents, George and Margaret Stepanchak and John and Norma Whalen
• Joan Merz
• Mrs. J. Fennell, in memory of all her loved ones
• Dean Gathers
• Thomas and Lorene Burprich
• William White in memory of William White and Ken White from their family
• Gregg and Susan Morgenstern
