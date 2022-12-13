The HErald Good News Fund holiday turkey drive has raised $10,810 to assist local families this holiday season.
The 30th annual Good News Fund drive will provide turkeys to families who otherwise would be unable to afford such a holiday staple.
The fund is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and the turkeys will be purchased locally at Donofrio’s Food Center in Hermitage and distributed through Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and its network of pantries.
Thank you to all who donated this season. These are the most recent contributors:
• Fred and Thalia Heiges
• John and Salli Tatusko, in loving memory of their parents and brother, Fred R. and Elizabeth M. Mason, John L. and Helen V. Tatusko, and Fred J. Mason.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Dorcas Women
• Mark and Deborah Teague
• Martha Stambaugh, in memory of Leroy “Doc” Stambaugh from his family.
• Philip and Marjorie Ryan, in memory of their daughter, Kathy.
• David Ruffo, in memory of Bill and Pat Ruffo.
• Ronald and Gayle Anderson
• Carolyn and William Krochka, in loving memory of the Scheu and Krochka families.
