SHARON — Donations have reached $9,635 for this year’s 30th annual Herald Good News Fund drive. The drive will provide turkeys for the holidays to families who otherwise would be unable to afford such a holiday staple.
The fund is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Because the foundation is tax-exempt, all donations are tax-deductible.
Donations will provide turkeys, purchased locally at Donofrio’s in Hermitage, to local families through Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and its network of pantries. The 2022 deadline to receive donations is Dec. 3.
To make a tax-free contribution, send a check payable to“The Good News Fund” in care of The Herald, Box 51, Sharon 16146. Contributions may also be dropped off at The Herald’s office, 52 S. Dock St. in Sharon.
Readers have the option of making a donation in the name of a friend or family member as a holiday gift idea or in remembrance of someone.
These are the latest contributors:
• NMLK employees
• Michael Pratt, in memory of Joe and Joan Pratt
• Robert and Rita McVey, in memory of James and Nona McVey
• Darrell and Judith Kougher, in memory of Chick and Lucy Cook and Bud and Doris Kougher
• John Schaff and Linda Wampler in memory of Janet Schaff and John Schaff
• Ronald Mitcheltree
• Pearl Knott, in loving memory of her husband, Tony Knott
• Joann Grande
• GNU Financial Life, on behalf of and in honor of GBU District 2000 Officer David Pringle
• Robert and Audrey Goda, in memory of Leonard and Elsie Van Gazelle, George and Helen Goda, and Ed Gursky
• Joanne Zedaker, in loving memory of her husband, Bob, son Bill, and daughter Suzanne
• Michele McCracken
• Carrie and Alva Smith
• Keith and Rosalyn Miller, in memory of Army Second Lt. Zachariah Miller
• Carol Hogue, in memory of Gary Hogue
• Cynthia and Gary Byers
• Patricia Thompson
• David and Carol Jacobs
• Virginia Lange
• Thomas and Elaine Kavanaugh
• Sandra Rosati, in memory of Louis Rosati by his wife, Sandra, and daughters, Sandy and Karen
• Paul and Nancy Wozniak
• Steven and Alice Jubelirer
• Barbara Donaldson
• Virginia Brooks
• Philip Wanchick
• Robert and Carrie Laslow
• Gene and Barbara Wareham
• Michael DeForest
• Darla and Ernest Kemper III
• Charlene Styduhar, in memory of her parents, Frank and Mary Styduhar, and her brother, Frank Styduhar
• Jack and Carol Miller, in memory of Army Second Lt. Zachariah Miller from Uncle Jack, Aunt Carole, Nicole and Henry
• Frank and Karen Draskovic, in memory of loved ones
• B. Dennis and Anita Shaw
• Bill and Mary Lou McCullough
• George C. Ward, in memory of Adrianne M. Ward by her family
• Oscar and Carol Mehler, in memory of their daughter, Lisa Mehler
• Lulu Hardin, in memory of her husband, Henry Hardin
• Daniel and Diana Boller
• Timothy and Denise Webster
• Kathy Paolinellie, in memory of her sister, Donna Paolinellie
• Church of the Good Shepherd Altar Rosary Society
• James and T.J. Taaffe, in loving memory of the deceased members of the Carninos and Taaffe families
• John and Patty Scurpa
• Tom and Suzanne Radish
• Rita Thompson, in memory of her beloved husband, Don Thompson
• Crista and Robert Smigel, in memory of Bernice Smigel by her daughters
• Patricia Puhl, in loving memory of Adam Puhl from his family
• Anonymous
• Suzanne Weller
• Sandra Shuttleworth
• Carol Roscoe
• Bill and Stella Perrine
• Elizabeth Bevilacqua, in memory of her husband, Tony
• Gina Tizio
• Rosella “Honey” Vuich, in memory of her husband, Bran Vuich
• William “Rice” and Alexandra “Lexie” Whaley, in memory of Bran Vuich
• Richard and Sheila Craig family, in memory of Grant and Ethel Craig and Lawrence and Justine Weaver
• Joan Nicoloff, in loving memory of her parents and brother, Julius, Mae, and Donald Kurpe
• John and Colleen Toth Sr.
• William and Sandra Tobin
• Florence Ross
• Carol Smith
• Michael and Nancy Barr
• Bernie Harry, in memory of her parents, Nina and Bill Nigro
• Gary and Cynthia Glass
• Ralph and Gloria Branca
• Bill and Maggie Moder
• Jean N. Wilson and Farmartino family, in memory of James Wilson Sr. and Mark Farmartino
• Anthony Molinari Sr.
• Ronald and Beverly Chalupka
• John and Donna Pavlovich, in memory of their parents, Peter and Martha Pavlovich and Ernest and Margaret Podleyon
• Kathleen Paulenich, in memory of her parents, Stanley and Sauvi, and brother, Gary
• Norma Burns
• Shaun and Beckie Erwin, in loving memory of our parents, Clifford Harriger and George and Joanna Erwin, and sister, Meghan Erwin
• Anonymous, in memory of Connor T. Bettua
• Eugene and Susan Rossi Sr., in memory of Robert Secovitch and Arlene Secovitch White
• Veronica Lumpp, in memory of Paul Levitsky
• Stephen and Constance Benes, in loving memory of Tom and Betsy Barner
• Melinda Vellente
• Gary and Deborah Vechnak, in memory of their parents, Susan and Albert Vechnak, and sister, Pamela Vechnak
• Cynthia Pagliaroli
• Carter and Beverly Johnston, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Musone
• James and Deanna Bird, in memory of Konner M. Hoffman and Brayden A. Barris
• Stephanie and Kenneth Cimperman
• Marlene Renwick, in memory of her parents, Stanley and Helen Gutowski
• Ann Becker, in memory of Mary Ann Trentle
• Lois Tabis
• Faith Blatt, in loving memory of Richard Llewellyn, Randy Blatt, and Ryan Llewellyn
• Jim Walsh
• Frank and Karen Connelly
• Paula DeMatteo, in loving memory of her husband, Ben, and mothers, Virginia and Marge
• Louise Stefanak, in memory of her husband, Buck Stefanak, and grandsons, Konner and Brayden
• Ted and Louise Ferrara
• Cheryl and John Rose
• Sharon and Charles Sorg, in memory of Roger Fraley and Ed and Linnia Sorg.
• Farrell Lions Club Charity Account
• Linda Reitz, in memory of Scott Reitz
